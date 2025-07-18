July 18, 2025
BusinessElectionAlertsStateNation & World
News

Illinois posts nursing home violations for first quarter of 2025

Huntley facility among those with most severe citations

By Kevin Newberry
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is pictured at a news conference in Springfield in May 2023. IDPH is warning Illinoisans to take precautions against the spread of respiratory viruses as hospitalizations rise.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is pictured at a news conference in Springfield in May 2023. (Jerry Nowicki)

The Illinois Department of Public Health has posted the first quarter report of nursing home violations for this year.

Details on the 243 violation reports completed can be found here on the IDPH website.

The four facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act during the first quarter of 2025, the most severe type of violation.

An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death.

Any member of the public can file a complaint with the IDPH against a healthcare facility in Illinois that the department licenses. Information on how to file a complaint is available here.

IllinoisIllinois Department of Public HealthHealth CareHealthNursing homesShaw Local Front Headlines