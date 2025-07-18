Illinois posts nursing home violations for first quarter of 2025

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Sameer Vohra is pictured at a news conference in Springfield in May 2023. (Jerry Nowicki)

The Illinois Department of Public Health has posted the first quarter report of nursing home violations for this year.

Details on the 243 violation reports completed can be found here on the IDPH website.

The four facilities listed below were cited with type “AA” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act during the first quarter of 2025, the most severe type of violation.

An “AA” violation is cited when there is a condition or occurrence at the facility that proximately caused a resident’s death.

Alden Estates of Huntley, a rehabilitation facility in Huntley, was fined $50,000 for an “AA” violation.

Bria of Palos Hills, a nursing home in Palos Hills, was fined a total of $52,000 for an "AA" violation and a "B" violation.

City View Multicare Center, a skilled nursing facility in Cicero, was fined $50,000 for an "AA" violation.

Goldwater Care Danville, a skilled nursing facility in Danville, was fined $25,000 for an "AA" violation.

Any member of the public can file a complaint with the IDPH against a healthcare facility in Illinois that the department licenses. Information on how to file a complaint is available here.