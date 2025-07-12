IDOT issues “Scam Alert” for text messages, emails seeking money

Conceptual hand writing showing Scam Alert. Business photo showcasing warning someone about scheme or fraud notice any unusual Papers keyboard Inspiration communicate Annotations computer. The fraudulent messages are going out from scammers impersonating Illinois Department of Transportation officials and the Illinois Tollway requesting money for the fines be sent to them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After reports of fraudulent text messages involving scammers claiming people owe money for traffic tickets, tolls and other fines, the Illinois Department of Transportation is issuing a “SCAM ALERT.”

The fraudulent messages involve scammers impersonating IDOT officials and the Illinois Tollway, requesting money for the fines be sent to them.

“These are not legitimate messages from the Illinois Dep. Of Transportation, if you receive a message, report it to the Federal Trade Commission and/or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center,” IDOT stated on their website.

You can also contact the Illinois Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Hotline.

IDOT said the agency will never request personal information via text or email, including banking details, Social Security numbers, passwords or other sensitive information.

An easy trick to help you figure out if its a scammer is if the email address is unofficial or if it uses a non-standard phone number. A true email from IDOT or any other governmental body ends in “.gov.”

The fraudulent messages have come in the form of unsolicited email phishing or text message smishing scams.

The practice of phishing involves sending a deceptive email to trick the receiver into submitting or reveling personal or confidential information.

Smishing, or Short Message Service (SMS) phishing, involves sending deceptive text messages in a similar manner as phishing.

The fraudulent messages often contain language that is urgent or tries to have the receiver do an immediate action through pressure or coercion.

Both phishing and smishing often contains links to harmful software, or malware, that further allows the scammers to steal information from your phone or computer, according to IDOT.

If you encounter a messaging scam it is important to contact authorities so that other innocent people do not fall victim to the crime. Scammers often send hundreds of messages to different contacts at a time.