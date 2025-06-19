Top Chicago Bears with something to prove in 2025: No. 2 Braxton Jones

Braxton Jones Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) celebrates after a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a game last season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Jones will try to prove he should be the starting left tackle this year. (Steve Luciano/AP)

Shaw Local is counting down the top-five Bears players who have something to prove in 2025. These could be veterans who maybe took a step back last year or younger players fighting for a starting spot.

Players in the NFL always feel like they have something to prove each season. But some years are more important than others for some players, whether it’s because of a contract or playing time.

Here’s a look at No. 2 on the list of top Bears players with something to prove. Check back throughout the week to see the next edition of the countdown.

No. 2 Braxton Jones

Position: Left tackle

Experience: Fourth season

Looking back: Over the past three seasons, there’s been one word that best encapsulates Jones as the starting left tackle for the Bears: solid. Jones has provided a solid presence at the spot since Bears general manager Ryan Poles selected him in the fifth round out of Southern Utah.

He became the starting left tackle as a rookie and never gave it up, having started 40 games over three seasons. During that time, Jones has played the role well enough to not lose his spot. There are times when Jones holds his own against tough pass rushers. But other times, particularly last year, Jones struggled to keep up with his feet both in pass and run protections.

Numbers back that up. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones ranked 20th among tackles last season with an overall grade of 77.4. He was 17th in pass-blocking with a 80.8 and 35th in run-blocking, scoring a 70.2.

Jones has missed some time because of injuries over the past two seasons after playing all 17 games his rookie year. He missed five games last season because of injury, including the last two due to an ankle injury that required surgery at the end of the year.

Braxton Jones Chicago Bears offensive lineman Braxton Jones runs a drill during practice in Lake Forest last spring. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Looking ahead: Jones will enter an interesting situation next month at training camp. After Poles traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson this offseason and signed center Drew Dalman during free agency, Jones will try to prove that he should be a part of the line’s future with one year left on his contract.

He’ll face some competition when he does come back some time during training camp. Poles drafted tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of this year’s draft, and last year’s third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie will also be in the mix. The two have split snaps with the first-team offense during the spring while Jones recovered from his surgery.

As the returning starter, Jones figures to get the snaps with the first team when he is ready to go. The Bears have been outspoken of their belief in Jones during the offseason.

“He is doing a great job in his rehab, but he’s a proven starter in this league,” Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham said before the draft in April. “He’s mentally and physically tough. We know he is going to come back fully healthy and do a really good job. “

All eyes will be on Jones when he does get back on the field, which new head coach Ben Johnson said should be during training camp. Jones will try to prove that he’s worth a new contract and that Poles should trust him to protect quarterback Caleb Williams.

