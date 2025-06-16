Top Chicago Bears with something to prove in 2025: No. 5 Montez Sweat

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, causing a fumble that leads the Bears first touchdown during their game last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Sweat will look for a bounce-back season in 2025 after an injury held him back last year. (Mark Busch)

Shaw Local is counting down the Top 5 Bears players who will have something to prove in 2025. These could be veterans who took a step back last year or younger players fighting for a starting spot.

Players in the NFL always feel like they have something to prove each season. But some years are more important than others for some players, whether it’s because of a contract or playing time.

Here’s a look at No. 5 on the list of top Bears players with something to prove. Check back throughout the week to see the next edition of the countdown.

No. 5 Montez Sweat

Position: Defensive end

Experience: Seventh season

Looking back: Sweat seemed primed to make a big impact in his first full season with the Bears after general manager Ryan Poles traded a second-round pick for him in 2023 and then signed Sweat to a four-year, $98 million extension. But an injury and lack of support from the rest of the defensive line derailed Sweat’s 2024 productivity.

Sweat only missed one game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 because of a shin injury that he suffered the previous week. But Sweat didn’t look the same the rest of the season, failing to consistently pressure quarterbacks.

Although he played in 16 games last year, Sweat finished with the second-lowest season sack total of his career. He had 5.5 sacks in a full season with the Bears compared to the six that he had in nine games with the team in 2023.

He didn’t get much support from the rest of the line either. Teams focused in on Sweat since other Bears defensive linemen couldn’t create much pressure.

Looking ahead: Sweat isn’t playing for a new contract or even at risk of losing his spot on the line as a starter. But he’ll face pressure to prove that he was worth Poles’ big investment in him a couple of seasons ago.

With a healthy year, Sweat will be set to get back to the Pro Bowl-level he’s played before with a better supporting cast. Poles signed Dayo Odeyingbo, who the Bears believe has untapped potential, during free agency to play opposite of Sweat. Last year’s fifth-round pick Austin Booker will also try to take a big step in his second season, which could open things up for Sweat.

Sweat should also have better support from the interior of the line. Poles signed veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and drafted Shemar Turner in the second round of this year’s draft.

Andrew Billings also returns after missing the last nine games of the season last year with a torn pectoral muscle while Gervon Dexter will try to take a big step in his third season.

Sweat will have plenty of chances to get after the quarterback. New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is known for his aggressive play calling and consistent pressure from the defensive line. Defensive ends like the New Orleans Saints’ Cameron Jordan, who was a three-time All-Pro with Allen as his defensive coordinator, have excelled in Allen’s system.

The season should be set for a big year with a new coaching staff. Sweat will just need to prove that he can still do it at an elite level.

“I don’t think much has changed,” Sweat said during organized team activities. “Football is football, I’m just probably playing from another alignment or from another stance. But at the end of the day, I was brought here to affect the [quarterback], that’s what I intend on doing.”