Dangerous heat wave expected across northern Illinois this weekend

Northern Illinois residents should prepare for a stretch of dangerous heat beginning this weekend and continuing into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warn that peak heat indices could climb above 100 degrees for several days, bringing an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for vulnerable populations such as older adults, young children and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The hazardous heat will be widespread, with elevated evening temperatures expected to offer little relief. In Chicago, evening heat indices are forecast to remain in the 90s, according to the weather service.

The heat threat level has been raised to Category 3 out of 4, signaling a heightened risk for impacts across the area. The National Weather Service urges residents to take precautions to avoid heat stress.

Health officials recommend drinking water frequently – even before feeling thirsty – wearing lightweight, light-colored clothing and taking frequent breaks in air-conditioned spaces or shade. Outdoor plans should be adjusted to avoid the hottest parts of the day when possible.

Cooling centers may be available in some communities. Residents are encouraged to check for access to public air-conditioned spaces.