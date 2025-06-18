Next ‘No Kings’ protest set for July 17, called ‘Good Trouble Lives On’

A protester waves an American flag as approximately 500 people gathered at the Kankakee County Courthouse for a ‘No Kings’ rally in Kankakee on Saturday, June 14, 2025, to protest actions by President Donald Trump. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The organizations behind the nationwide “No Kings” protests on June 14, rallying against the actions of President Donald Trump’s administration, announced another day of protests planned for July 17.

The July demonstrations also will protest the Trump administration, organizers said.

The event is called “Good Trouble Lives On,” named for former Congressman John Lewis, who helped coin the phrase “Good Trouble” when discussing non-violent protests. The protest comes on the 5-year anniversary of Lewis’ death.

“The civil rights leaders of the past have shown us the power of collective action,” a message on the protest’s website reads. “That’s why on July 17, five years since the passing of Congressman John Lewis, communities across the country will take to the streets, courthouses, and community spaces to carry forward his fight for justice, voting rights, and dignity for all.”

Almost 2,000 protests across the country happened simultaneously on Flag Day through the “No Kings” movement, described as a “nationwide day of defiance” against President Donald Trump coinciding with a military parade, on his birthday, that cost an estimated $25 million to $45 million. The American Civil Liberties Union estimated that more than five million people attended “No Kings” protests on June 14.

Among the organizing partners for the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest is Indivisible, a national organization formed as a reaction to Trump’s first election in 2016.

As of June 18, three protests are scheduled for July 17 in northern Illinois.

Bolingbrook: 241 Canterbury Dr, 7:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Buffalo Grove: 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Location TBA.

Chicago: 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Buckingham Fountain.

For more information, visit the protest website at goodtroubleliveson.com.