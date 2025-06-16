Photos: ‘No Kings’ protest, pro-Trump rally photos from across northern Illinois

Jackie Drake rallies Saturday, June 14, 2025, outside Elmhurst City Hall while participating in the nationwide No Kings Day Rally. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

The same day a military parade marked the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army – and President Donald Trump’s birthday – in Washington, D.C., protestors gathered to protest or show their support for the administration.

Here are photos from anti- and pro-Trump rallies and protests across northern Illinois.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Rhonda Baker, a Kankakee native, holds a sign as approximately 500 people gathered at the Kankakee County Courthouse for a ‘No Kings’ rally in Kankakee on Saturday, June 14, 2025, to protest actions by President Donald Trump. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 A large group of cars that participated in the multi-town Trump Birthday and Flag Day Caravan and Rally return to Jamie's Outpost on June 14, 2025 in Utica. (Kyle Russell)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Attendees at the "No Kings" rally held in Oregon, Illinois on Saturday, June 14, 2025 hold their signs critical of the actions by President Donald Trump. (Earleen Hinton)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 LaGrange participates in the nationwide No Kings Day Rally Saturday June 14, 2025. Supports honked their horns while driving by. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 People including Jackie Drake rally outside Elmhurst City Hall while participating in the nationwide No Kings Day Rally Saturday June 14, 2025. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 43 Protesters flood rotary park at the “No Kings” protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025 in Princeton. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 12 Heather Lick of Lisle, left, and Amy Svalenka of Streamwood hold signs on Saturday June 14, 2025, during the No Kings Rally held on Ogden Ave. near the Tesla dealership. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 A large contingency of community members demonstrate at the No Kings Protest in Yorkville on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 James Flanigan of St. Charles holds a balloon during a “No Kings Day” Protest against President Donald Trump’s policies along South Randall Road in Geneva on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 A protester holds up a No Kings Day sign along West Jefferson Street and Larkin Avenue for the 'No Kings' protest on Saturday, June 14, 2025 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Thousands of protesters line up along Route 31 on June 14, 2025 during a "No Kings" protest in McHenry. (Michelle Meyer)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Protesters in Dixon join a nationwide No Kings protest Saturday, June 14, 2025. The anti-Trump gathering lined both sides of the Peoria Avenue Bridge. This was just one of an estimated 2,000 rallies across the country. (Alex T. Paschal)