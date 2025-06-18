Impaired, unbuckled drivers to be target of statewide public safety campaign

Authorities around the state will participate in for a traffic enforcement around the Fourth of July holiday, with a focus on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

The safety campaign will run from June 20 through July 7, covering three summer weekends leading up to and after Independence Day.

Illinois State Police will join more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments for a statewide effort, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff’s office.

To celebrate safely, designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired.

Other tips include:

• Give a designated driver the keys before going out.

• Anyone who is impaired by alcohol, cannabis, or any other drug is urged to call a taxi, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service, or call a sober friend or family member to get home safely.

• Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt – it’s the best defense against an impaired driver.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI,” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The enforcement efforts are complemented by IDOT’s “It’s Not a Game” media campaign, which emphasizes the serious consequences of impaired driving and other unsafe driving behaviors.