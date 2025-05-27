Illinois Secretary of State warns about rise in DMV text scams

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is pictured in a file photo. (Andrew Adams)

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is warning residents about text message scams claiming to be from the “Illinois State Department of Motor Vehicles” that threaten to suspend vehicle registration and driving privileges.

The text messages are phishing attempts designed to trick residents into giving up personal or financial information, the secretary of state’s office said in a news release.

Recipients should not respond or open any links found in unsolicited texts and emails.

“Phishing scams are unfortunately an increasingly prevalent threat in our modern society, seeking to cheat Illinoisans out of their personal information and hard-earned money,” Giannoulias stated in the release. “Please remain vigilant to avoid these scams and report them to protect yourself and others from falling victim to fraud schemes.”

The office only sends text messages to remind residents about scheduled DMV appointments, Giannoulias’ office said.

It does not send text messages regarding driver’s license or vehicle registration status, the office said.

Illinoisans are encouraged to report scam attempts to the Federal Trade Commission by visitingreportfraud.ftc.gov.