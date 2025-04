Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster answers a question during a town hall on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at McHenry County College's Luecht Auditorium in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, D-Naperville, held a town hall on Wednesday in Crystal Lake and discussed tariffs, potential impeachment of President Donald Trump and more.

You can listen to the full town hall here. Or you can download the podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.