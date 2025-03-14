Illinois State Board of Education says its ‘deeply concerned’ about upcoming Department of Education changes

Illinois — On the same day the White House announced that it planned to cut the staff of the United States Department of Education in half, the Illinois State Board of Education said it not received any official communication from Washington about changing policy.

ISBE Press Secretary Lindsay Record said at the board’s monthly meeting Wednesday that the board members would not be taking questions about federal policy changes, then later issued an official statement saying “ISBE has not received any formal communication from leadership at the U.S. Department of Education or guidance.”

Records' statement said the ISBE received ‘an informal communication" from a career employee indicating that the State and Grantee Relations office has been reduced.

This office provides “guidance and support that helps Illinois and other states receive federal funding. The employee said there was no guidance on how to ensure the state continues receiving payments for programs,” the ISBE statement read.

Records concluded the statement saying “this is the extent of the information the ISBE has available at the moment and it is deeply concerned about the potential implications.”

Illinois schools are expected to receive $3.56 billion in federal funding in fiscal year 2025, according to the ISBE.

The board is currently seeking “clarity” from the Department of Education on the changes.

The Trump administration announced it would be placing about 1,300 Department of Education employees on administrative leave as of March 21, including all the employees from the department’s Office of Civil Rights in Chicago. The purpose of that office is to conduct investigations and issue guidance on how civil rights laws should be applied, such as for LGBTQ+ students and students of color.

Since taking office President Donald Trump has issued several executive orders removing protections for transgender students and pushing for the removal of Diversity Equity and Inclusion programs in schools, further complicating the interpretation of civil rights guidance for schools.

While the administration has said it the core functions of the Department of Education regarding the distribution of funds will not be interrupted, the layoffs could cause disruptions and leave pending civil rights litigation in limbo. according to Associated Press reporting.

Twenty-one states, including Illinois, have already filed a lawsuit challenging the Department of Education layoffs in federal court in Massachusetts.