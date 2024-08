The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern and central Illinois Monday through Wednesday. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and excessive heat watch for northern and central Illinois as real feel temperatures are expected to reach between 105-115 over the next three days.

The temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday with gradual easing on Wednesday, according to the NWS. This is the hottest air the region has experienced so far this summer.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms for some areas on Tuesday night.