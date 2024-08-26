Emergency blood shortage worsened by excessive heat, says Red Cross

A national blood shortage is expected to be worsened due to the excessive heat forecasted in the area over the next few days, the American Red Cross announced Monday.

The emergency blood shortages also are due to what the Red Cross said are remnants of Hurricane Debby and other severe weather events across the country, which have complicated efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood banks, according to a news release. Hurricane Debby struck land in Florida and the Carolinas in early August. Those in unaffected areas are urged to make an appointment to donate.

Weather in recent weeks has added to the summer shortfall in donations by forcing the cancellation of nearly 60 blood drives throughout the country, many of which were caused by Debby, causing about 1,500 lifesaving blood products to go uncollected. Annually, severe weather − such as blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes − impacts about 90,000 blood donations made to the Red Cross.

Because blood has a short shelf life and can only come from volunteer blood donors, any disruptions in the ability to collect lifesaving blood can have serious consequences for hospitals and patients.

First-time donors and those who give regularly are critical to blood supply recovery.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). In thanks, all who come to give through Aug. 31 will get a $20 Amazon.com gift card by email, according to the release. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Help for details.

Those who come to give Sept. 1-15 will receive an exclusive Red Cross raglan T-shirt, while supplies last.

Be ready for emergencies

September is National Preparedness Month, and a strong blood supply is key to preparedness for disasters and medical emergencies.

As disasters occur more often and become more powerful due to the climate crisis, the Red Cross also encourages people to get their households ready for emergencies. This year the country has already seen the earliest Category 5 storm ever recorded with Hurricane Beryl, according to the release. Beryl struck the Caribbean and Texas Gulf Coast in July. Wildfires have burned 2.7 million more acres compared to all of 2023.

Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, often without warning. Get ready by making a plan to stay safe, gathering important supplies and knowing how you’ll stay connected.

To learn what disasters may affect your community, visit redcross.org/hazardmap and then download the free Red Cross Emergency App for step-by-step guidance, real-time weather alerts and expert preparedness and safety advice in both English and Spanish.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow the Red Cross on social media.