Shaw Media names Hosey executive editor

Joseph Hosey has returned to Shaw Media as executive editor for the company’s news operations.

Hosey was previously with Shaw Media as editor of The Herald-News in Joliet from 2018 to 2022. He left to become executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana, a position he held until returning to Shaw this week.

“I’m really glad to be back with Shaw Media,” Hosey said. “It’s a great company and I’m looking forward to working with this talented team.”

Hosey also was a reporter for The Herald-News from 1999 to 2010, a period in which he reported on the disappearance of former Bolingbrook police officer Drew Peterson’s wife and the death of his previous wife. Hosey’s investigation into the Peterson matter led to his book “Fatal Vows: The Tragic Wives of Sergeant Drew Peterson” and a Lifetime movie adapting the book.

“We are very fortunate that Joe agreed to return to Shaw Media,” said John Rung, president and chief executive officer of Shaw Media. “He did a tremendous job for us as a reporter and an editor for the Herald-News. We were sorry to see him go, but he gained tremendous experience working for Lee Enterprises in Northwest Indiana. I look forward to working with Joe as we strive to better serve readers across Northern Illinois.”

Shaw Media owns newspapers and radio stations across Northern Illinois and in Iowa, serving markets in 17 counties with editorial content devoted primarily to local news.

Hosey’s past experience includes work as a reporter in Rock Hill, South Carolina and Lincoln, Illinois.

His work as a journalist has been recognized with several awards, including the National Press Club John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award. He was inducted into the Northern Illinois University Journalism Hall of Fame.

Hosey is originally from Queens, New York.

He is a resident of New Lenox where Hosey lives with his family.