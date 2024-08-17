Chicago Bears offensive line can build off performance against Buffalo Bills

Bears center Coleman Shelton (65) blocks during the first half of Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park N.Y. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

LAKE FOREST – Leading up to last week’s preseason debut for the first-team offense, the Chicago Bears offensive line appeared to be a patchwork project.

Ahead of the game against the Buffalo Bills, the Bears were without two or three starters every day during training camp. The results in practice, with rookie Caleb Williams at quarterback, were a mixed bag. That’s what made it so comforting for Bears fans when the first-team offense took the field last weekend and the offensive line looked pretty darn good.

“I thought we did a great job operating and having clean looks, getting to the line, getting plays off,” left tackle Braxton Jones said this week at Halas Hall. “Just a really good job. Felt really confident with everybody.”

In a win, 33-6, against Buffalo, the Bears started Jones at left tackle, Teven Jenkins at left guard, Coleman Shelton at center, Matt Pryor at right guard and Darnell Wright at right tackle. The Bears were without two of their expected starters: center Ryan Bates and right guard Nate Davis.

Both Bates and Davis have been dealing with injuries. The fact that the Bears were without two expected starters and still played well should give Bears fans a lot of confidence about this group.

Williams’ first completion of the preseason was a perfect example. The Bills pressured just four rushers and the Bears’ five-man O-line handled them with no troubles on a third-and-12 play. Jones staved off Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa one-on-one with no issues. The protection gave Williams enough time to allow DJ Moore to reach the sticks on a comeback route. Williams had a perfect angle and zipped a pass to Moore for a first down.

The offense wound up scoring a field goal on the possession.

“We had a really good protection, and that’s what we are trying to do,” Jones said of the third-down play, “block as long as possible. I mean, Caleb is just doing what he’s been doing. He’s looked incredibly confident, and that’s what we have been seeing at practice, so he just stepped up, made the throw and we converted it.”

Ideally, the Bears would like to start (from left to right) Jones, Jenkins, Bates, Davis and Wright. But they view Shelton as a starting-caliber player. He started all 17 games for the Rams last year. Shelton and Bates also give the team flexibility because they can both play center or either guard spot.

So while the Bears were without two expected starters, they had four starting-caliber guys playing. That bodes well for the depth along the offensive line. Injuries are going to happen. All of these linemen will probably find themselves playing in the regular season at some point.

Davis has missed about two weeks of practice, but he has been back at practice as a full participant this week. He appears to be trending in the right direction, though.

Bates has emerged as a vocal leader for this group. He seems likely to be on the field, whether that’s at center or guard. The Bears traded a fifth-round draft pick for him in March. At 27 years old, Bates is entering his sixth NFL season after five years in Buffalo. On an offensive line with a lot of young guys like Jones, Jenkins and Wright, Bates is taking on an elder statesman role.

“I came from Buffalo. We had people Year 12, Year 13, Year 10. So we’re a young group, and right now we’re developing real well.” — Ryan Bates, Bears offensive lineman

“I came from Buffalo,” Bates said. “We had people Year 12, Year 13, Year 10. So we’re a young group, and right now we’re developing real well. Like I said, I’m stepping in that role and embracing the leadership aspect of it.”

It’s unclear how much time Bates will miss. He appeared to suffer an injury in practice just days before the game against the Bills.

When everyone’s healthy, Bates is projected as the only newcomer in the starting lineup. That continuity could really help this young group.

“Some of the best lines in football have played, you know, five, six years all together in the same system, and that’s kind of why they’re the best,” Jones said. “So, [continuity] matters, but you’ve still got to go in and operate when something does happen. There’s so many injuries in this league, and I just think being able to adjust is obviously a big thing too.”