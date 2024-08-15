Free concert planned in connection with exhibit

RIVERWOODS – Join Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods for a free concert Aug. 17 featuring Joel Styzens, Jinty McTavish and Herine Koschak that celebrates the closing of “Metamorphosis,” Brushwood Center’s summer art exhibition.

“We’re happy to welcome Joel Styzens, who creates intimate, colorfully rich music that is presented in an accessible form that encourages pause, reflection and helps people to de-noise, relax, soothe and recharge,” Parker Nelson, director of public programs and music at Brushwood Center, said in a news release.

The concert marks the closing of “Metamorphosis: Emerging from the Dark,” an exhibition inspired by the emergence of the Brood XIII cicadas.

“Metamorphosis” features the work of more than 30 local artists exploring the themes of transformation, rebirth and the journey from darkness to light as these creatures spread their newfound wings. The exhibition also includes a Cicada Mini Market with cicada-themed art, goods, homewares, fashion and more.

Styzens is a critically acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, composer, recording artist, educator and hearing conservation advocate. His forthcoming album “Resonance” features 16 pieces for hammered dulcimer, acoustic guitar, strings and piano, with the ATLYS string quartet, cellist Sophie Webber and jazz pianist Rob Clearfeld, for an engaging musical experience.

“Resonance is based on connection,” Styzens said in the release. “And how we resonate with each other, with nature, with the great beyond. It’s a celebration of the challenges and triumphs of life and the potential for transformation. Increasingly, we live in a fast-moving world that is noisy and chaotic.”

The concert will take place from 3 to 4:30 pm. Aug. 17 at Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road. There will be an exhibition walkthrough of “Metamorphosis” with director of arts and administration Julia Kemerer before the concert.