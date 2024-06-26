CDC health advisory links Diamond Shruumz edibles to severe illnesses

The McHenry County Health Department has alerted residents to a recent advisory from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding severe illnesses potentially linked to the consumption of Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones and gummies.

According to the advisory, there have been 26 reported illnesses and 16 hospitalizations across six states as of June 17. No deaths have been reported to date, and no illnesses have been reported in Illinois. The cause of these illnesses remains unknown.

Individuals who have consumed Diamond Shruumz products have reported a range of severe symptoms, including gastrointestinal effects like nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting; central nervous system effects such as sedation, seizures and tremors; and cardiovascular effects including abnormal heart rates, blood pressure changes, flushing and excessive sweating. Several individuals have required intensive medical intervention, including mechanical ventilation.

If you or someone you know has consumed any Diamond Shruumz product and is experiencing any of these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention or call the Poison Control Help Line at 1-800-222-1222.

The CDC, in conjunction with the Food and Drug Administration and America’s Poison Centers, are investigating the reports of severe acute illnesses following the consumption of the Diamond Shruumz products. These products are marketed as containing a proprietary blend of mushrooms and are sold online and at various retail locations, including dispensaries and smoke/vape shops. Public health authorities encourage residents to avoid buying, eating, selling or serving any Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies and to dispose of any products they may already have.

Samples of the chocolate bars have revealed synthetic compounds similar to those found in hallucinogenic mushrooms, such as psilocybin, but chemically distinct enough to avoid FDA regulation. The FDA has requested that the company recall the implicated products, but the firm has refused. Additional testing is ongoing and will be reported by the FDA as it becomes available.

The MCDH urges the community to be aware of the risks associated with consuming mushroom-containing edible products marketed with claims of physical or psychoactive effects. These products may contain harmful undisclosed, improperly formulated or unapproved ingredients. Store these products safely away from children, as they may mistake them for candy. Consumers are also encouraged to report any adverse events related to these products to FDA MedWatch.

.