National Weather Service: Severe thunderstorms coming Thursday afternoon and evening

Severe weather potential for Thursday, June 13, 2024, according to the National Weather Service (National Weather Service)

Severe thunderstorms with potential hail, destructive winds and flooding are forecasted across northern Illinois Thursday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The severe thunderstorm threat is in place for Bureau, DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Whiteside, Kendall, Livingston, Lee, Ford, Will, Winnebago, Kane and Cook counties.

Here's an update on today's severe weather risks. Included are a probability breakdown of tornado/wind/hail risks, timing outline, and and what you should do today to prepare for this threat.



Bottom line: Be weather aware today!#iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/aH1Fr5DcAA — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 13, 2024

The strongest storms may produce hail up to two inches, with winds up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall can produce localized flash flooding. The storm will move southeast at 35 mph.

There is also a limited threat of tornadoes, with the highest risk in west-central Illinois, south of the Quad Cities and into Peoria.