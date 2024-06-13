National Weather Service: Severe thunderstorms coming Thursday afternoon and evening

Severe thunderstorms with potential hail, destructive winds and flooding are forecasted across northern Illinois Thursday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
The severe thunderstorm threat is in place for Bureau, DeKalb, La Salle, Lee, Whiteside, Kendall, Livingston, Lee, Ford, Will, Winnebago, Kane and Cook counties.
Here's an update on today's severe weather risks. Included are a probability breakdown of tornado/wind/hail risks, timing outline, and and what you should do today to prepare for this threat.— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) June 13, 2024
Bottom line: Be weather aware today!#iawx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/aH1Fr5DcAA
The strongest storms may produce hail up to two inches, with winds up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Heavy rainfall can produce localized flash flooding. The storm will move southeast at 35 mph.
There is also a limited threat of tornadoes, with the highest risk in west-central Illinois, south of the Quad Cities and into Peoria.
A threat for severe storms exists this afternoon and evening with the strongest storms capable of hail up to 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 75 mph, along with localized flash flooding. Have multiple ways to receive warning information today! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ansuHCVFPz— NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 13, 2024