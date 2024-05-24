Severe thunderstorm watch issued Friday in northern Illinois

A graphic from the National Weather Service regarding the severe weather threat on Friday. (Photo provided by the National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m. Friday that covers all of northern Illinois from the western border to the eastern border, and everywhere north of Bloomington.

These storms could produce damaging winds and hail up to one inch in diameter, and the storms will produce downpours and lightning strikes. The National Weather Service also warned that tornadoes are possible.

Counties included in the watch are Boone, Bureau, Carroll, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Ford, Fulton, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jo Daviess, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McHenry, Marshall, McLean, Mercer, Ogle, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Stephenson, Tazewell, Warren, Whiteside, Will, Winnebago, and Woodford.

The National Weather Service is also forecasting a stormy evening on Sunday.