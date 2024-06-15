Letter: Project 2025 is ‘chilling’

Media Matters For America has published a summary of Project 2025 that every voter should read. The Project 2025 is a roadmap for the next Trump Administration.

It is chilling. The so-called Deep State will be purged, and MAGA sycophants will take their place. The DOJ and FBI will lose their independence and will be used to punish Trump’s enemies, including the press. A federal ban on abortion, detention camps for immigrants, a war on the LGBTQ+ community. It’s all in the plan.

Please take the time to Google the Media Matters article. You will get a terrifying picture of what life would be like under a second Trump administration..

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin