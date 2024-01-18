Northern Illinois to get more snow Thursday, Friday: NWS

In this file photo, vehicle navigates snow covered pavements on West South Street in Woodstock as a winter storm moves through McHenry County on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Northern Illinois motorists were facing a slippery commute Thursday morning after overnight snowfall, with another 1 to 4 inches in the forecast heading into Friday morning along with more biting cold temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow was continuing to fall south of the Kankakee River and in parts of northwest Indiana on Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

According to the forecast, additional snow was expected to start around 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, meaning motorists could be in for a slow Friday morning commute. Snow could fall at a rate of 1/4-inch to 1/2-inch per hour, according to the weather service.

“Another round of snow is expected tonight with generally 1 to 3 inches of snow expected, though some isolated totals closer to 4 inches are possible,” according to the weather service. “Heavier snow is expected near the lake in Porter County, IN, especially late tonight. Elsewhere, snow will end late tonight, but gusty northwest winds will create blowing and drifting snow.”

More sub-zero cold windchill temperatures are expected to begin Thursday night through Sunday, the weather service said. The coldest temperatures are expected across interior northern Illinois with possible wind chills as low as -30, the weather service said.