4 northern Illinois counties now high for COVID hospital admissions; McHenry, DuPage, Lake move to medium

The CDC recommends indoor masking in areas where COVID hospitalizations are high, and masking for high-risk people in medium areas. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Several northern Illinois counties have seen an uptick in COVID-19 and are now listed as high for hospitalizations.

The latest numbers show that Lee, Ogle, Boone and Winnebago counties are labeled high, meaning there were at least 20 COVID patients hospitalized in the week per 100,000 of population, one of the main gauges the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention use for COVID risk and prevalence.

McHenry, DuPage, Lake and Cook counties have moved to medium for COVID hospitalizations, while Will, Kane, Kendall, DeKalb, LaSalle, Bureau, Grundy and Putnam counties remain at low.

At the high level of hospital admissions, the CDC encourages people to wear masks, stay up to date with vaccines and, for those at higher risk of serious illness, avoid unnecessary indoor activities. People are also advised to test for the virus in cases of a suspected contact with a sick person and to isolate if you’re diagnosed. In medium-risk areas, masks are encouraged indoors for those at higher risk.

Experts say a winter COVID increase was to be expected, given that people tend to spend more time indoors and gathered with others.

Other indicators in the latest data also show updated virus levels: The number of overall COVID-related deaths in Illinois increased by 28% over the prior week, based on provisional information. In many areas, levels detected in wastewater monitoring are also on the rise.

In many parts of the region, less than a quarter of the population is up to date on the latest COVID vaccinations, according to the CDC, with McHenry, Lee and LaSalle counties at below 20%.