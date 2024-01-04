Trump’s placement on Illinois ballot challenged: Report

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign rally Oct. 23, 2023, in Derry, N.H. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Former President Donald Trump’s presence on Illinois’ ballot has been challenged by a group of voters objecting to his state nominating petitions filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ radio reported Thursday.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump submit nomination papers with state election authorities, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at the State Board of Elections in Springfield, Ill. (Thomas J. Turney/AP)

A group of five voters filed the objection, over Trump’s alleged involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol as Congress was counting the electoral votes that led to President Joe Biden’s victory, the media outlets reported. They are seeking to have the former president blocked from Illinois’ elections this year, the outlets reported.

Trump’s critics have filed dozens of lawsuits seeking to disqualify him in multiple states. The Colorado Supreme Court last month disqualified Trump from the ballot there and Maine’s Democratic Secretary of State also said the former president was ineligible to appear on the ballot because of his role in the Capitol attack.

Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the ruling barring him from the Colorado ballot. Both the Colorado Supreme Court and the Maine secretary of state’s rulings are on hold until the appeals play out.

Illinois’ primary election is on March 19, and the general election is Nov. 5.

