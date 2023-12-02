Karen Carpenter tribute concert in Ottawa rescheduled to Dec. 11

The Ottawa Concert Association announced the “Yesterday Once More: The Sound of Karen Carpenter” concert featuring Joanne O’Brien has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at Central Intermediate School, 711 E. McKinley Road. (Photo provided by David Holtz)

“Yesterday Once More” was a hit song for The Carpenters from their 1973 album Now & Then. The lyrics reminisce about songs of the past and the memories brought forth from hearing them. Joanne O’Brien and her velvety voice, bring the sounds of the 1970s through the music of Karen Carpenter and the sounds that inspired so many. Through a cavalcade of classics, O’Brien illuminates the musical diversity, pop culture and political climate of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

The concert associations welcomes an audience to come and enjoy “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days and Mondays” and other Carpenter songs.

For ticket information, call Beth Mangold at 815-228-6474.