Inaugural Whiteside County 4-H member art show debuts at Woodlawn Arts Academy

STERLING – The University of Illinois Extension has announced the inaugural Whiteside County 4-H Member Art Show at Woodlawn Arts Academy, showcasing the exceptional talent of local 4-H members.

The exhibition, featuring works from 20 artists and a total of 29 pieces of art, will kick off with a grand opening reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling.

The diverse array of artistic expressions on display includes paintings, drawings, photography, fiber arts, baskets, woodworking, metal construction and more. Participating 4-H members have poured their creativity into a wide range of mediums, making this exhibition a testament to the rich artistic tapestry within Whiteside County.

The opening reception offers a unique opportunity to meet the artists behind the creations, providing insight into their inspirations and creative processes. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy refreshments while perusing the artwork.

The opening reception and the entire exhibition are free to attend. The show runs from Dec. 8 through Feb. 9.