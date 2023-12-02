Antioch appoints police chief as acting village administrator

Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow has been appointed as the village’s acting administrator following the retirement current administrator Jim Keim. (Studio West Photography)

ANTIOCH – Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow has been appointed as the village’s acting administrator following the retirement current administrator Jim Keim.

Guttschow is a law enforcement professional with over 24 years of experience. His appointment reflects his steadfast commitment to public service and exceptional leadership during challenging times, according to a news release from the village.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner said Guttschow’s record of leadership and his relationship with the community made him the obvious choice to lead the village during this time of transition.

“Chief Guttschow brings a wealth of leadership experience, a commitment to transparency, and a proven track record of navigating challenges with resilience and adaptability,” Gartner said in the release. “His role as chief of police underscores his ability to lead through complex situations.”

Beginning his public service journey as an emergency medical technician in Kenosha County in 1997, Guttschow transitioned to the Antioch Police Department in 1999. Throughout his career, he held roles where he demonstrated exemplary leadership during unprecedented challenges.

Elevated to the rank of sergeant in 2007, Guttschow served as a watch supervisor before taking on the role of administrative sergeant in 2016. Progressing through the ranks, he served as a division commander, and later as deputy chief of police, where he developed a keen understanding of the complexities of law enforcement. In March 2020, he assumed the role of interim chief, navigating the department through the COVID-19 pandemic and safeguarding Antioch during a period of historic national social unrest.

In August 2020, the Antioch Village Board appointed Guttschow as the permanent police chief.

Guttschow holds an associate degree in Police Science, a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, and has completed Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. Actively involved in professional associations, he is a member of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, the Lake County Chiefs of Police Association, and serves on the Board of Directors for the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

Community-focused, Guttschow served multiple terms on the Antioch Community High School District 117 Board of Education, where he held the position of vice president.

Together with his wife, Guttschow is a proud resident of Antioch, raising five children.

Outgoing administrator Jim Keim concludes nearly 20 years of service with the village. He has opted to take advantage of the village’s early retirement incentive program. Before serving as village administrator, Keim started his career with the village as a village engineer. During his tenure as administrator, Keim oversaw the development of the village’s wastewater treatment plant, the opening of the Antioch Aquatic Center and the open space redevelopment efforts and considerable progress on the Sequoit Creek construction.

“We are grateful to Jim for his years of dedicated service to our community,” Gartner said in the release. “Jim is an Antioch High School graduate who returned to the community he grew up in to dedicate his career to making Antioch a better place. On behalf of the Village Board and village staff, we wish Jim and his family the best during his retirement. Thank you for your service.”