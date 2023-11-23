Trees for Troops adds special meaning to Richardson Christmas Tree Farm season

Wendy Richardson (at center) of Richardson Christmas Tree Farm, Spring Grove, assists military families in picking out the perfect tree after a Trees for Troops program drop-off at Naval Station Great Lakes. (Photo by George Richardson | Richardsonfarm.com)

SPRING GROVE – Thanks to the generosity of loyal customers, the family behind Richardson Adventure Farm and Richardson Christmas Tree Farm has been able to donate hundreds of trees over the past 18 years to families of U.S. military troops.

It is among the most rewarding aspects of festivities at the tree farm each holiday season, said George and Wendy Richardson, who operate the farm along with George’s brother, Robert, Robert’s wife, Carol, George’s son, Ryan, and Ryan’s wife, Kristen.

“Freedom isn’t free. We appreciate living in the U.S. and all that the military does to help keep our country free,” George Richardson said. “This is a great way to deliver some Christmas spirit to those actively serving in our armed forces and to say thank you. We’ve been big supporters of Trees for Troops since its inception.”

“Farms throughout the U.S. participate and FedEx donates over 250,000 miles of trucking every season to pick the trees up and distribute them – this year to 94 bases,” Wendy Richardson said. She chairs the board of the national Christmas Spirit Foundation, which launched Trees for Troops in 2005, and this year expects delivering its 300,000th tree.

It’s all possible because of contributions from generous donors. In the Richardsons’ case, many visitors drop money toward the program throughout the Adventure Farm season each fall. Others buy trees outright while visiting the tree farm and these are included in the shipment going to Naval Station Great Lakes in early December. This year, the cost to do so is $75 plus tax per tree, the Richardsons said.

“People can donate money at our farm or buy a tree at our farm or click through to treesfortroops.org and make a donation there,” George Richardson said.

Tree farm hours this year are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 10, at the farm, 9407 Richardson Road, Spring Grove. Cut-your-own tree activities will end Dec. 3. Pre-cuts will remain available until Dec. 10.

Wendy Richardson said she is proud to play a key role in the foundation that started Trees for Troops. The program was honored at the White House in Washington, D.C., in 2012. In 2017, the foundation received the Spirit of Hope Award at a ceremony at the Pentagon, which Wendy and George attended.

The program benefits troops serving with the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Space Force and National Guard, she said.

“We look forward to greeting visitors to our tree farm and to another great year for Trees for Troops,” she said. “It is truly a great way to spread holiday cheer to people who sacrifice a great deal in service to our nation.”

Details about available tree varieties, pricing, gift barn offerings and more are available by clicking on the Richardson Christmas Tree Farm button at richardsonfarm.com.