Need help paying a utility bill? State assistance expanded for low-income Illinoisans

Illinois families who need help paying their utility bills have been offered an extra boost by Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration. (Shaw Media)

Illinois families who need help paying their utility bills have been offered an extra boost by Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration.

Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity this month announced expanded assistance programs for low-income Illinois families to help pay for natural gas, propane and electricity bills.

Applications now can also include income-eligible households that are already disconnected or facing imminent disconnection from utilities, according to a news release from Pritzker’s office.

“With temperatures dropping and the winter season just weeks away, my administration is ensuring that every family has the assistance they need to keep the lights and the heat on,” Pritzker said in a news release. “With DCEO’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, we are providing utility bill support to thousands of income-eligible families – and I urge those who are disconnected or facing imminent disconnection to apply. Here in Illinois, we look out for our neighbors, and that’s exactly what LIHEAP is all about.”

Interested families can apply by visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com or visiting their local agency (find a list here). Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.

“Essential utilities like electricity and gas should not be an obstacle when trying to live, work and raise a family. The expansion of the LIHEAP program is a welcome opportunity for our most vulnerable to receive access to much-needed utility assistance,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton in a news release. “We will continue to find ways to support our Illinois families.”

All families who meet the qualifications and provide proper documentation will receive support until funding is exhausted, according to the release.

Families who earn up to 200% the federal poverty level, have a household with a senior, a child or children under 6, and/or a person with a disability, along with households that provide proper documentation of disconnection or imminent disconnection from a utility are now eligible to receive support through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The new application period runs through Aug. 15, 2024 or until funds are exhausted, according to the news release.

The energy bill assistance program offered through the Help Illinois Families Program in program year 2024 will provide $237 million to eligible families for energy bill assistance.

A tired application system was reinstated this year to ensure families with the most need can apply first, according to the news release. The schedule runs as follows:

Oct. 2 – Income-eligible households who fall under the following categories: Households with seniors age 60+ Households with a documented long-term disability Households with children under age 6

Nov. 1 – Income-eligible households who fall under the following categories: October priority period households Households that are disconnected Households facing imminent threat of disconnection

Dec. 1 – All income-eligible households

The utility assistance program provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. While the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, in 2022 more than 311,000 Illinois households received utility assistance, with an average of more than $1,000 per household, according to the news release.