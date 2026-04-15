Longtime prosecutor named La Salle County judge

La Salle County has a new judge. Longtime prosecutor Greg Sticka has been appointed to the seat being vacated by Associate Judge Michael C. Jansz.

In a Wednesday news release, the circuit judges of the 13th Judicial Circuit (La Salle, Bureau and Grundy counties) announced Sticka’s appointment. The judges did not indicate the courtroom or division to which Sticka will be assigned. A swearing-in date is pending.

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed to the position of associate judge,” Sticka said in the news release. “I am grateful to the circuit judges and the Illinois Supreme Court for this opportunity to serve and for the confidence placed in me.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of the 13th Judicial Circuit and am committed to respectfully upholding the responsibilities being entrusted to me. I hope to continue to serve with the integrity and compassion brought to this role by my predecessor, Judge Michael Jansz.”

A native of Green Bay, Wisconsin (and a big fan of the Packers), the 54-year-old graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1994 with a degree in political science. He earned his law degree from DePaul University College of Law in 1997 and was admitted to the bar later that year.

He briefly practiced in Chicago and then joined the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office in 1998. He rose steadily through the prosecutor’s office and served as chief deputy from 2012 to 2022. Save for a brief stint in the Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office, Sticka has spent all the past three decades virtually as a La Salle County prosecutor.

La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said Sticka is “an excellent attorney” and “very knowledgeable on the law.”

“I’m very, very, very happy for him,” Navarro said. “He’s just a great guy all around. For anybody out there who would think because he comes from the state’s attorney’s office he would favor the state, I can tell you that Greg is not going to do that. He’s going to be fair and impartial to all the litigants who come before him.”

Jansz, 63, announced in January he was calling it a career after 38 years at the bar or bench. His retirement takes effect April 30.