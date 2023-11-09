Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: Live updates from Soldier Field

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent communicates to the offensive line before snapping the ball against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15 at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

CHICAGO – Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent will make his fourth consecutive start when the Bears take on the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Matt Eberflus has ruled out Justin Fields, who is still dealing with a right thumb injury. Fields will now have nine more days to heal up ahead of a Nov. 19 game in Detroit.

But for Thursday, it will once again be the Bagent show. He and the Bears will take on Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers in a primetime matchup.

Bears announce inactive players

As expected, quarterback Justin Fields will not play Thursday. Fields was listed among the Bears’ inactive players.

Also inactive for the Bears on Thursday are receiver Velus Jones Jr., cornerback Terell Smith, fullback Khari Blasingame, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, right guard Nate Davis and defensive end Dominique Robinson.

Jones is a notable inactive. Jones has played in the past eight games. He has served as the Bears’ primary kick return man. Receivers Trent Taylor or Tyler Scott could take over kick return duties with Jones sidelined.

Jones has not, however, been very involved in the offense. He made key mistakes in recent game with a bad special teams penalty last week against New Orleans and a tough drop on offense against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bears inactives on Thursday night vs. the Panthers:



QB Justin Fields

WR Velus Jones Jr.

CB Terell Smith

FB Khari Blasingame

LB Tremaine Edmunds

RG Nate Davis

DE Dominique Robinson — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 9, 2023

The latest injury news

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks to the locker room during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 15 in Chicago. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Fields might work out on the field prior to the game, but he’s not expected to play. The team has officially ruled him as “doubtful” on the injury report, but Eberflus said Fields will sit this one out.

Eberflus said that the team’s medical staff has not yet cleared Fields to return to game action. Fields returned to practice last Friday, throwing a football for the first time in 19 days. He was a limited participant in practice this week.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee), right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and Terell Smith (illness) have been ruled out for Thursday’s game.

Despite returning to practice this week, running back Khalil Herbert will not play Thursday. Herbert, who is still dealing with an ankle injury suffered Oct. 5 against Washington, was not activated off IR.

Cornerback Josh Blackwell (hamstring) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) were activated Thursday afternoon. Those two are listed as questionable, but will likely play. The Bears already waived safety Duron Harmon and cornerback Greg Stroman on Wednesday, creating two open roster spots.

Additionally, the Bears downgraded cornerback Tyrique Stevenson to questionable. Stevenson was dealing with an ankle injury this week, but did practice all week.

Khalil Herbert will not return

With Herbert out, look for running backs D’Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson and Darrynton Evans to continue to share the load. The Panthers are one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, so the Bears could have an advantage here.

Foreman ran for 83 yards on 20 carries last week against New Orleans, and he scored three total touchdowns a few weeks ago against Last Vegas.

Like with Fields, an extra nine days should give Herbert a good chance to return for a Nov. 19 matchup with Detroit at Ford Field. It’s unclear if Foreman or Herbert will be the lead back when Herbert returns.

For now, though, the Bears don’t have to make that decision.

What to expect from the Panthers

The Panthers drafted quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick last spring. The Bears and Panthers executed a blockbuster trade for the top pick in March.

Carolina sent the Bears two first-round picks, two second-round picks and receiver DJ Moore in exchange for the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. That will, no doubt, be a topic of discussion from the Amazon Prime broadcast crew during Thursday night’s game. Moore will face his former team for the first time.

Here are five storylines to watch during Thursday’s game. Also, check out the Shaw Local Bears Insider podcast for your pregame listening needs.

Halfway through Ryan Poles’ second season with the Bears, Silvy still has questions about the GM. Read Silvy’s full column here.

What else did I miss this week?

Thanks to a Thursday game, it was a short week at Halas Hall. Here’s what else was in the news.

