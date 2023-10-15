FOREST MAGIC

Karen Kloubec's hand-built pottery will be among the non-Scandinavian-influenced creations showcased when Good Templar Park in Geneva hosts its annual Cottages in the Woods festivities Oct. 21 and 22, overlapping Viking ship tours. (Sandy Bressner)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Good Templar Park in Geneva, about a mile east of the Fox River, will be the site of the Cottages in the Woods event Oct. 21 and 22. The event will feature Swedish folk arts, gnomes and Swedish Santa. (Sandy Bressner)

A touch of magic awaits visitors in a forest dotted with charming cottages displaying Swedish arts and crafts, other original creations and Scandinavian baked good specialties. The enchanted hideaway is part of Good Templar Park in Geneva, where Cottages in the Woods flings open the doors Oct. 21 and 22, overlapping Viking ship tours.

This early embrace of the coming holiday season will find artists showing their works inside historic cottages, many dating to the 1920s and 1930s.

“The cottages are so quaint that most of the people just enjoy going in and looking at them and how they are decorated,” said Linda Schweikhofer of Batavia, one of the volunteer organizers.

Fellow volunteer Pam Gustafson of Elgin said last year’s event drew 2,500 people. Hers is one of the 20 cottages that will be home to 26 exhibitors.

“My cottage was designed by my husband’s grandfather, who built it … back in 1934, designed from his house in Sweden,” Gustafson said.

In the woods, it’s likely visitors will spy a gnome, fairies and even Swedish Santa stopping by for a look.

A scavenger hunt is planned for children age 12 and younger, along with tents for crafts such as painting dala horses. Costumes are welcome, and photo ops extend to a huge pumpkin with an elaborately carved visage.

Karen Kloubec of Geneva will showcase eye-catching pottery in her cottage, offering widely diverse designs for platters and small plates perfect for appetizers.

“I make a lot of hand-built platters with wildflower impressions in them from the park,” Kloubec said.

She said other exhibitors will offer the Nordic decorative painting style known as rosemaling, jewelry, watercolors, quilts, greeting cards, ornaments, upcycled bird feeders, gnomes and Scandinavian decor.

One artist upcycles sweaters, and turns them into mittens she calls swittens, Kloubec said. Woodcarver Ron Diller carves little Santas and toys. Dan Snyder uses wood from the park for carved bowls and furniture. Jody Moreen offers Scandinavian vintage items, books and gifts. Painter Kathy McPartland exhibits her colorful art in every nook of her whimsical cottage.

The event will offer food trucks serving Italian fare and sandwiches.

Fans of Swedish breads, cakes and tarts know to arrive early at the community house, Schweikhofer said, adding lingonberry pie will be one of the treats.

Viking boat tours

Friends of the Viking Ship will offer tours of the replica Viking ship that actually sailed to the Chicago world’s fair in 1893, Schweikhofer said.

That group’s David Nordin of Naperville said this is the last chance to view the ship for the next six months. Docent-led tours will begin every 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. both days. Ship tour fees support upkeep of the vessel. Visitors also will be able to handle replica Viking armor and helmets, with a “Viking” on hand, he said.

Parking is off the main gate. The 60-acre private park is owned and operated by the Central States Regional Council of the International Organization of Good Templars.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Cottages in the Woods

WHERE: 528 East Side Drive, Geneva

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22, rain or shine

COST: $10, free for children 12 and younger

INFORMATION: www.facebook.com/goodtemplarpark, vikingship.us