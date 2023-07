The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Wednesday throughout much of northern Illinois.

We’d like to hear from our readers who experienced this storm. If it’s safe, please send us your photos or videos of the weather or its aftermath near your area through this link. Your content may help others stay informed and stay safe.

Stay tuned for more updates and safety tips at shawlocal.com.

[ Capture It: Send us your photos! ]