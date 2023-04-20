Tornado watch issued for northern Illinois until 8 p.m.

Most of northern Illinois and a large portion of southern Wisconsin are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued the watch notice at 2:14 p.m. and it includes all northern Illinois counties with the exception of Ford and Iroquois

In addition to the potential for tornadoes in and near the watch area, the NWS advises that severe thunderstorms may produce scattered instances of damaging hail and winds gust strong enough to blow down tree limbs and fences.