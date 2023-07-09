One person dies in West Chicago fire

One person died in a Cornerstone Lakes subdivision structure fire Saturday in West Chicago, police said.

West Chicago police reported on social media at about 12:10 p.m. that West Chicago Fire Protection District personnel found a person dead in a house on the 2300 block of Barnhart Street.

The name of the person was withheld as police sought to notify family members.

Police first reported the fire at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police closed streets and directed traffic in the subdivision while firefighters fought the blaze.

West Chicago police and the fire district continued to investigate the cause of the fire into Saturday afternoon, police said on social media.

