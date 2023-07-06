July 06, 2023
BusinessElectionStateNation & World
News

An evening with The Doobie Brothers to headline Illinois State Fair Grandstand

By Shaw Local News Network
An Aug. 13, 2007 file photo shows visitors enjoying a ride at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Ill. Organizers of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield say the theme of this year's 11-day event is family tradition. But it might as well be affordability. With gas prices around $4 a gallon, fair officials hope the $3 daily admission and a list of free activities draw visitors from across the state. This year's fair runs from Aug. 7 through Aug. 17. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A file photo shows visitors enjoying a ride at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

The Illinois State Fair has announced that The Doobie Brothers will headline its Grandstand on Saturday, August 12.

For over five decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering roots based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll—all of which recently culminated in an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The band’s No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits.

Tickets for The Doobie Brothers go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7 at the Illinois State Fair Box Office or on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for all other announced shows are on sale now as well, including:

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Saturday, August 12: An Evening with The Doobie Brothers

Tier 3 - $75 / Tier 2 - $80 / Tier 1 - $85 / SRO Track - $85 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $140

Sunday, August 13: Alanis Morissette with Tenille Townes

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with Edwin McCain

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90

Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 - $85 / Tier 2 - $90 / Tier 1 - $95 / SRO Track - $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $150

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123

Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 - $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Illinois State Fair, running August 10-20 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements from the Illinois State Fair by connecting with us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

IllinoisIllinois State Fair
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois