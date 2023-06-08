Antioch community celebrates Armed Forces Week

ANTIOCH – Antioch American Legion Post 748 and Antioch VFW Post 4551 hosted four community outreach events for Armed Forces week, concluding with Memorial Day.

At the Antioch Community High School Honors Night on May 17, the Antioch American Legion awarded $500 scholarships to two deserving students.

On Antioch Cemeteries Honor Day (May 25), members of the Antioch American Legion and VFW and Antioch scouts placed 783 flags on all veterans’ headstones in five Antioch area cemeteries. The Lakes Region Historical Society leads the effort to maintain locations of all veterans in Antioch cemeteries.

On May 26, members of the Antioch American Legion and VFW had their annual Poppy Day in Antioch in support of the American Legion National Poppy Day. The Legion partnered with several Antioch businesses to distribute poppies in return for donations to support veterans of the Antioch American Legion.

On May 29, members of the American Legion and VFW, with support from the village of Antioch, Antioch Township, Antioch Chamber of Commerce, Lakes Regional Historical Society and several Antioch businesses, clubs and organizations, held the third annual Antioch Memorial Day ceremony at Hillside Cemetery. The Antioch community honored World War I veteran and Antioch resident Sgt. James “Red” Leland Waters and several of his living descendants who were VIPs for the ceremony.

Waters moved to Antioch between 1910 and 1914 and was employed by Williams Brothers Co. in Antioch before entering the Army in July 1917. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism in battle. Waters was discharged in June 1919 and returned home to Antioch, where he got married, raised a family, worked several jobs, was a leader in the community and died on Feb. 4, 1967. He was buried with military honors at Hillside Cemetery by Strang Funeral Home.

Members of the Illinois Patriot Guard with local police support escorted members of Waters’ family from their residence in Lake Villa to Hillside Cemetery. There was a presentation of colors and Pledge of Allegiance by the Antioch American Legion, VFW and Antioch scouts. The national anthem was sung by Abby Flade. The invocation was by pastoral resident John Szott of North Bridge Church. The guest speech was by Col. Paul Hettich. The story of Sgt. James Leland Waters was by Joseph Hettich and Bill and Jim Effinger, descendants of Waters.

The rededication of Waters’ headstone took place with members of his family, the Illinois Patriot Guard, veterans, scouts and first responders. The presentation of the wreath was by Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner and Township Supervisor Tom Shaughnessy. The benediction was by chaplain Charles Haley and the retiring of colors was by Antioch scouts. The Three Volley Salute was by members of the Antioch American Legion and VFW with taps by Bill McGee, Lakes Area Band. The closing song of “Amazing Grace” was by Nora Samelson.