April 20, 2023
Tornado watch in northern Illinois: Please be safe and send in storm photos, videos

By Shaw Local News Network
A streak of lighting at the height of the March 31, 2023, tornado-producing storm is captured by reader Pamela Martino in Amboy.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Thursday throughout much of northern Illinois. Please stay safe and take shelter immediately if you happen to see any severe weather or storm damage.

We’d like to hear from our readers who are experiencing this storm. If it’s safe, please send us your photos or videos of the weather or its aftermath near your area through this link. Your content may help others stay informed and stay safe.

Tornado watch issued for northern Illinois until 8 p.m.

Stay tuned for more updates and safety tips at shawlocal.com.

Capture It: Send us your photos!

