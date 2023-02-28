Cybersecurity breach leads to Dish Network customer service outage

A “cybersecurity incident” has hit Dish Network’s some of the TV provider’s internal communications, customer call centers, and internet sites.

Data – possibly including personal information – was extracted from the company’s IT systems during the Feb. 23 incident, the company said in a statement on its website, adding that should it learn customer data was compromised, it will inform those impacted.

Also as a result of the hack, many Dish Network customers “are having trouble reaching our service desks, accessing their accounts, and making payments,” the company said in the statement. “We’re making progress on the customer service front every day, including ramping up our call capacity, but it will take a little time before things are fully restored.”

DISH TV continues to operate and is up and running, according to the statement.

Fox River Grove resident Dan Shea’s TV had been out since 10:30 a.m. Monday, he said Tuesday afternoon.

He isn’t sure the cybersecurity incident isn’t to blame, but either way, he’s having trouble getting through to customer service to get it fixed.

The company said it has retained the services of cybersecurity experts and outside advisors, and notified law enforcement authorities. The forensic investigation and assessment of the impact is ongoing, according to the statement.