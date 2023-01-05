Adam Kinzinger to become CNN political commentator

Former Illinois Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger is joining CNN as a senior political commentator, the network announced Wednesday night on social media.

Kinzinger, of Channahon, just finished his sixth term in Congress representing Illinois’ 16th Congressional District.

In a tweet, Kinzinger said he was “Happy to join the team @CNN!”

During his time in Congress, Kinzinger garnered national attention with his outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump. He also was one of two Republicans to sit on the House Jan. 6 committee that investigated the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The panel issued an 814-page report asserting that Trump took part in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol. Before ending its work, the committee also referred its findings to the Justice Department and recommended a criminal investigation against Trump.

Kinzinger, a pilot, is a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard. He previously served in the Air Force and took part in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, among other things, according to CNN’s statement.