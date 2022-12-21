Winter storm warning: Slick travel expected after midnight; ground blizzard conditions Thursday-Friday

The winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning for most northern Illinois counties starting at 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with the timing of the storm and snow amounts coming into focus.

The winter storm warning starts at 9 a.m. Thursday for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy and Livingston counties. For DuPage, Cook, Lake and Will counties, the winter storm warning begins at noon.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to develop in the region on Thursday, with slick travel conditions anticipated after midnight.

Wednesday, December 21 winter storm update from the National Weather Service (National Weather Service)

Travel conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate Thursday morning and throughout the afternoon, spreading from west to east. A flash freeze also is possible Thursday, which may lead to icy roads during the accumulating snow.

Snowfall totals are generally forecasted for 2-4 inches on Thursday, with an additional inch Thursday night into Friday, plus snow showers during the day Friday.

Ground blizzard conditions are anticipated on Thursday and Friday, with minimum wind chills ranging from 25 to 35 degrees below zero. Strong winds are also expected, which will cause substantial blowing snow, particularly across north-south roads.

Residents in the affected area are urged to take extra caution while traveling and to prepare for the possibility of power outages. The National Weather Service recommends that individuals stay updated on the latest forecast and have a winter weather kit on hand, including blankets, non-perishable food, and water.

Public safety officials are reminding residents to check on elderly neighbors and to make sure that pets have proper shelter.