New COVID-19 cases up by 20%, most metro counties at high transmission levels

With Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry and Will counties registering high transmission levels of COVID-19, officials are recommending residents wear face masks indoors and take other precautions.

Kane County remains in the “medium” transmission level category, along with Kendall and DeKalb counties.

Average new cases of COVID-19 increased by 20% compared to a week ago, and hospitalizations were up 9.4%, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed Friday.

The infection spikes comes with two new COVID-19 variants circulating, BA.4 and BA.5, that are more infectious than other strains.

Vaccines are still an important tool in preventing serious illness or hospitalizations, IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said in a statement.

“We remind Illinoisans that the most important step they can take to protect themselves and their loved ones is to make sure they are up-to-date with vaccines and booster shots. This is especially important for people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes.

He added, “it is recommended that you wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces at this time.”

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,607 Friday with 13 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The seven-day average for new cases is 4,724 compared to 3,935 on July 8.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,424 as of Thursday night. The average number of hospitalizations is 1,312 in contrast with 1,199 on July 7.

