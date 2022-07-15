Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old who suffered a severed spinal cord from the Highland Park Independence Day parade shooting, remains on a ventilator and breathing tube due to complications following his seventh surgery on Wednesday, family members said Friday.

“Please keep sending love and prayers to my son as he continues to fight as hard as he can.” Cooper’s mother Keely Roberts said in a statement.

Family spokesperson Anthony Loizzi said the Roberts family remains very grateful for the outpouring of support and well-wishes as they ask for continued prayers for Cooper’s healing.

Cooper’s condition remains critical after Wednesday’s surgery to close the original bullet-induced tear in his esophagus.

When Cooper woke up on Thursday morning, there were initially positive signs such as the absence of fever and his breathing over the ventilator, Loizzi said.

But as the day continued, spikes of fevers up to 104 degrees returned.

A CT scan revealed fluid building in Cooper’s esophagus, lungs and more recently around his pelvis, Loizzi said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220715/8-year-old-paralyzed-in-highland-park-shooting-experiencing-post-surgery-complications