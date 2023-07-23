NewsTribune sports briefs: Spring Valley falls in Central Region opener

The Spring Valley Senior League baseball team lost 4-2 to Michigan in its opener in the Central Region Tournament on Saturday in Peru.

Streator wins state opener: The Streator Junior League baseball team opened the state tournament with a 10-1 triumph over South Elgin on Saturday in Sterling.

Jared Clark (2 1/3 IP, 0 R, 3 K) was the first of four Streator pitchers to take the mound, relieved by Keegan Gassman (2 IP, 0 R, 2 K), Maddan McCloskey (1 1/3 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) and Isaac Melvin (1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 1 K). Colin Byers singled, homered and drove home two runs, with Clark adding two hits and an RBI. Melvin scored three runs and Cody Pinkerton had two runs batted in for Streator.

Spring Valley goes 2-0 in pool play: The Spring Valley Minor League softball team won both its pool play games Saturday in the state tournament.

Spring Valley edged River Forest 2-0 in its opener in La Salle before beating Western Springs 10-0 in its second game in Peru.

Bracket play begins Monday.

Oglesby wins state opener: The Oglesby Major League baseball team beat Hinsdale 9-0 in its state tournament opener Saturday in Hinsdale.