Peru restaurant temporarily closes

Annie’s Restaurant and Pancake House, 1402 Peoria St., Peru, has temporarily closed.

The restaurant closed due to unforeseen circumstances, according to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page Tuesday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time,” read the post. “Thank you for being a part of our Annie’s Restaurant and Pancake House - Peru Family.”

The restaurant opened in August and a location in Ottawa was announced earlier this year but has not yet opened.

