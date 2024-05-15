St. Bede softball hits three homers in regional win: Tuesday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

St. Bede 14, Hall 0 (5 inn.): Ella Hermes, Bella Pinter and Jillian Pinter each hit a home run as the No. 1-seeded Bruins rolled to a victory over the No. 9 Red Devils in a Class 2A St. Bede Regional semifinal in Peru.

Jillian and Bella Pinter each smacked a three-run homer in St. Bede’s 10-run first inning, while Hermes blasted a solo shot to start the fourth inning.

Bella Pinter finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run, while Hermes was 1 for 2 with three runs and an RBI.

Lily Bosnich went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs and Maddy Dalton was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.

Hermes threw a perfect game with 11 strikeouts.

St. Bede (21-5-1) will play in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 4 Midwest Central and No. 8 El Paso-Gridley.

Henry-Senachwine 16, Stark County 4 (6 inn.): Abbie Stanbary blasted a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning for the No. 2-seeded Mallards to end the Class 1A Amboy Regional semifinal early.

Stanbary finished 2 for 4 with a double and two runs, while Kaitlyn Anderson was 3 for 4 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and three runs.

Rylan Davis earned the win in the circle for Henry as she gave up three runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings.

Henry (13-12) will play in the regional final at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 3 Amboy and No. 6 Annawan-Wethersfield.

Bureau Valley 4, Morrison 1: Madison Smith threw a complete game to lead the No. 7-seeded Storm to an upset of the No. 2 Fillies in a Class 2A Rock Falls Regional semifinal in Rock Falls.

Smith gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out 10 batters and walking two.

Smith was 1 for 2 with an RBI for BV, while Emily Wright went 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI.

The Storm (16-9) will play in the regional title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s game between No. 3 Princeton and No. 6 Rock Falls.

Geneseo 15, La Salle-Peru 13: Allie Thome went 2 for 5 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference game in Geneseo.

Taylor Vescogni was 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs for L-P (16-14), while Anna Riva doubled twice and scored three runs.

BASEBALL

Farmington 3, Fieldcrest 1: Eli Gerdes doubled and drove in the lone run for the No. 10-seeded Knights in a loss to the No. 6 Farmers in a Class 2A Peoria Notre Dame Regional quarterfinal in Peoria.

Tyler Serna took the loss for Fieldcrest (11-13) as he gave up three earned runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Indian Creek 8, Earlville 5: Ryan Browder went 2 for 3 with an RBI as the No. 9-seeded Red Raiders lost to the No. 8 Timberwolves in a Class 1A Ashton-Franklin Center Regional quarterfinal in Shabbona.

Declan Brennan was 1 for 3 with a run and RBI for Earlville.