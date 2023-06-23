Louis Perona playing well for Pistol Shrimp, enjoying time with area family

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp manager John Jakiemiec always leaves some roster spots open until just before the season.
“Typically, it’s for pitchers, because you can never have enough arms in this league,” Jakiemiec said of the summer collegiate Prospect League.
This season, however, one of those spots was taken by Louis Perona, an outfielder from Illinois Wesleyan University.
Jakiemiec received an email from Perona’s father, Joe, who was a star at St. Bede before going on to play at Northwestern and in the minor leagues for five seasons, telling him his son had a good year at Wesleyan, had family connections to the area and would be available for a temporary contract.
“I took a look at Louis’ stats at Illinois Wesleyan, and they jumped off the page,” Jakiemiec said. “He started every game. He hit .432 and stole 31 out of 34 bases. I don’t care what level you are, those numbers jump off the table.
“I replied back to Joe that we’d love to bring him on as a temp.”
It’s proven to be a good decision.
Perona is hitting .356 as the Shrimp’s leadoff hitter with a .492 on-base percentage. He’s driven in seven runs, scored nine runs and stolen six bases in 14 games.
He’s played so well, in fact, that Jakiemiec has switched him from a temporary contact to a full-time contract, so Perona will be with the Shrimp the rest of the summer.
“He deserves to play in the Prospect League,” said Jakiemiec, who noted if he did release Perona he’d likely be scooped up quickly by another team in the league. “He needs to showcase his skills. I’m thrilled with what he’s been able to do.”
Jakiemiec said, “if you draw up a job description of a leadoff guy, he’s it,” because Perona is a speedy left-handed hitter.
“He immediately puts pressure on the defense,” Jakiemiec said. “He’s learning to adjust how they’re pitching him at this level. I think he would say his frustration is he’s been striking out a little more than he’s used to, but part of that is seeing some higher velocity pitching and some different approaches. I think he’s doing a good job making adjustments.
“As a leadoff hitter, we need him to put the ball in play a little more, but I’m not worried. His swing plays well against velocity, and he hits the ball to all fields.”
Perona said he’s enjoyed the opportunity to hit in the leadoff spot after hitting in the No. 2 or No. 3 spot for the Titans as a junior.
“For my college team, I hadn’t hit leadoff at all,” Perona said. “I’ve kind of been asking my coach to do it, because I like to steal bases, and it allows me to get things started. At my college, it’s big for me to knock in runs. For this team, I have to get on base, manufacture innings, and it allows me to use my speed more, which I like.”
Perona also has moved around the field defensively. After playing outfield full time this spring at Illinois Wesleyan, Perona has also played third base and second base for the Shrimp.
“I’m always ready for it,” Perona said. “I grew up as a shortstop. I really didn’t make the move to outfield full time until this past year. I played some third base and some first base (in college). I played second base the other day, which I hadn’t played in a while. It’s just being an athlete and being able to play. It’s not too hard. You have to make the routine plays. If I’m able to stay within myself, I’ll be all right.”
On top of getting experience against top-notch competition and working on his game, Perona gets the added benefit this summer of spending time with extended family. He’s living with his grandma, Dolly Derix, this summer.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Perona said. “I get to stay with my grandma and see her everyday. I’m seeing a lot of my aunts, uncles and cousins at games. It’s something I haven’t gotten to experience before. It’s really nice.”
Perona said while it’s been tough for his parents, especially his mom, for him to be gone all summer, they’ve enjoyed attending games and spending time with Illinois Valley family as well.
Perona said he’s also enjoyed the atmosphere at Schweickert Stadium.
“I’ve never played on a team where entertainment is such a big part of the game,” Perona said. “All the promotions and the kids (coming on the field) after the game, it puts in perspective what you’re playing for. Having kids ask you for autographs is pretty cool.”
While Perona is enjoying family and the environment of summer baseball, ultimately he’s looking to improve his game.
“I want to get bigger and stronger,” Perona said. “Overall, I want to be more refined as a player and get better in the outfield. I’ve only played corner outfield. I’d maybe like to experiment with playing center field. I want to get more in tune with my game, identify my weaknesses and break down my approach at the plate. Coach John has been very helpful. He’s very into sabermetrics and has an analytical approach to hitting. I think that’s going to help me this summer.”
Jakiemiec said with Perona’s skills and high baseball IQ, he has the potential to land at an NCAA Division I school as a graduate transfer after his senior season at Wesleyan.
Perona said that is his plan.
“I feel like I can play at that level,” Perona said. “As I’ve been playing more and more, it seems more attainable. Hopefully, I can play well enough to get an opportunity at one of those schools.
“(The Prospect League) is the highest level of collegiate baseball I’ve ever played. It’s a really good measuring stick of my abilities. I’m playing against better players. It lets you know where you need to work and where you stand compared to your peers. It also puts you in front of scouts.
“I think (this summer season) will be really beneficial.”
