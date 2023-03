LP Crunching Cavs Youth Wrestling Club members (from left) Griffin Kellett, Landyn Mcemery, Wyatt Mikkelsen and Alex Tucker will compete in the IKWF state tournament this weekend. Kellett was a regional and sectional champion in the 96-pound senior division. Mcemery won regional and sectional titles in the 156 senior class. Mikkelsen was runner-up in the regional and sectional in the 108 novice division. Tucker placed second in the regional and sectional in the 215 senior class. (Scott Anderson)