Ray Rodda enjoys emotional sendoff in DePue

DEPUE — Over the weekend, the Lake DePue Pro/Mod/Junior National Championships served as a going away party for Ray Rodda.
The long-time public address announcer for the U.S. Title Series announced this would be his last year serving as the “Voice of the Races,” and he was celebrated throughout the weekend.
“It’s been kind of an emotional time, but yet, a satisfying time because I know I’ve had a good run and I just love the people,” said Rodda, who had to delay his arrival in DePue as he recovered from COVID-19. “They have been so kind to me and I will forever treasure what happened this weekend.”
On Saturday, a ceremony was held to present Rodda with a silver microphone and dedicate a bench to Rodda just behind the P.A. tent. The inscription reads, “Voice of the Pro Nationals Ray Rodda, ‘Holy Buckets,’ in honor of his famous catchphrase.
“The bench was a complete surprise,” said Rodda, who lived in DePue for a time as a child. “The folks at the racing club and the DePue Men’s Club provided that. My family was here and they got to see that. That was really emotional and I can’t thank them enough for that.”
“He’s been here my entire life. He’s someone I’ve looked up to. It’s pretty emotional. He’s provided so much for the town, the sport, the U.S. Title Series, all of us. It’s just unbelievable what he’s done for us.”— Boat racer and DePue native Paul Bosnich III
Throughout the weekend, but especially on Sunday, racers, volunteers and fans stopped by the P.A. tent to give gifts or offer Rodda well wishes, and Rodda had people signing his shirt to commemorate the last weekend.
“I grew up in the town for a number of years — not a whole lot — but I’ll always claim DePue as home and to be able to come back year after year to do the races, see my friends I’ve had for years and years, you can’t beat that,” Rodda said.
Racer Paul Bosnich III, a DePue native, said it’s emotional seeing Rodda’s run come to an end.
“He’s been here my entire life,” Bosnich said. “He’s someone I’ve looked up to. It’s pretty emotional. He’s provided so much for the town, the sport, the U.S. Title Series, all of us. It’s just unbelievable what he’s done for us.”
While Rodda won’t have a microphone in his hand anymore, he still plans to attend the races and he’s not entirely stepping away from calling races as race director Paul Bosnich Jr. asked Rodda to announce when his grandson, Rayce, takes to the water next summer.
“I’ll be back as a fan,” Rodda said. “(Rayce Bosnich) will start racing next year and his grandfather committed me to come back and at least announce his race, so I will do that.”
Rodda wasn’t the only DePue staple who had a last hurrah over the weekend as DePue Men’s Club president Steve Solorio, vice president Eric Bryant, treasurer John WIdmar, secretary Dave Marquez and director Steve Rauh are stepping away after decades of leading the club and running the races.