The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are offering a fan bus to their June 10 game against the Clinton Lumberkings.

Tickets cost $60 and include round trip coach transportation to Clinton, Iowa, a Pistol Shrimp 2022 Road Trip T-shirt, drinks and snacks on the bus, a reserved seat at NelsonCorp Field and dinner and drinks at the game.

Tickets can be purchased at www.pistolshrimpbaseball.com.

For questions, email info@pistolshrimpbaseball.com.