Sugar Showdown: Examining the Health Effects of Natural Sugars vs. Added Sugars

There are two types of sugars in the diet, added sugars and naturally occurring sugars. Foods that have too many added sugars offer no nutritional benefit and provide empty calories that lead to weight gain. These types of foods should be limited as much as possible, especially for those with or at risk for diabetes. Americans eat and drink too many added sugars, which contribute to health problems such as weight gain, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

Naturally occurring sugars are not bad in moderation as our bodies use them as a main energy source. There is no recommendation for natural sugars consumed per day. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend 5-9 servings of fruits and vegetables a day, which contribute a good amount of naturally occurring sugars and have been proven to contribute to good health. Natural sugars are found in fruits and dairy products and offer vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber.

The way our bodies metabolize naturally occurring sugar is different than how it metabolizes added sugars. Our bodies break down added sugars quickly, causing a quick spike in insulin and blood sugar. We often feel less full on foods with added sugar. The fiber and nutrients in foods with naturally occurring sugar are digested much slower, leading to feeling fuller with fewer calories and slowing down the rise in blood sugar.

Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating meal plans include 3 meals per day that have been calculated by a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist. At Seattle Sutton’s you can have confidence in the food that you are eating as our meal plans average 4 - 4.5% added sugars. While many of our meals contain naturally occurring sugars, most of them are derived from fresh fruits and dairy products, giving your body necessary vitamins and minerals it needs to function properly. We pair foods that have a small amount of added sugar with nutrient-rich food, providing a healthy and balanced diet.

